Attention!

One day in artillery instruction, a colonel came to inspect our class. First up was Private O’Hara. The colonel got in his face and asked him what reading he had on his 105 mm. howitzer. “Two- nine-oh-seven, sir,” was the reply.

“Soldier,” said the colonel, “don’t you know you never say ‘oh’ in the artillery? You say ‘zero.’ What’s your name, soldier?”

“Zero Hara, sir,” answered the private.

