Backlash when House Dems propose Congressional pay raise

(BizPacReview) House Democrats apparently believe all of their hard work chasing impeachment, collusion and obstruction claims against President Donald Trump deserve a reward.

Tone-deaf Congressional Democrats are now proposing a pay raise for themselves, lifting a nearly decade-long pay freeze that would effectively give them an extra $4,500 next year, according to The Hill.

Cost-of-living pay increases were guaranteed by a 1989 federal ethics law which was suspended by a Democratic-controlled Congress back in 2009 when salaries were at about $174,000. But now, with the House poised to vote next week on a $1 trillion spending package, 2020 funding bills could give lawmakers their first bump in salary in a decade.