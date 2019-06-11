Ban the Bomb -- before our luck runs out

(The Progressive) — We are closer to a nuclear war than we have ever been.

That is the assessment of William Perry, who served as Secretary of Defense under President Bill Clinton.

“The likelihood today of a nuclear catastrophe is greater than during the Cold War,” Perry told an audience in Washington, D.C., early in the Trump Administration. “Today, inexplicably to me, we are recreating the geopolitical hostility of the Cold War and we are rebuilding the nuclear dangers of the Cold War. We are doing this without any serious public discussion, or any real understanding of the consequences of these actions: We are sleepwalking into a new Cold War, and there is a very real danger we will blunder into a nuclear war.”