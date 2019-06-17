'Beautiful feet' at Bonnaroo

The largest camping music festival in North America had a sell-out attendance this year of 80,000, alongside 20,000 staff gathering outside Nashville. Hundreds encountered the love of God and the transformative message of the Gospel.

“I was so lonely. I thought no one cared for me. I met believers around the tent. They showed me how to receive the love of Jesus.”

“I could feel darkness all around me. Then I met the Jesus people, and they led me to Christ. I could literally see the darkness cloud leave me.”

“I went to church but was religious. Then I met ‘fired up’ Christians at the outreach tent. I had never witnessed this before. I wanted what they had and I prayed, and my life is so different now!”

Last year over 750 conversions were recorded at the event! Multitudes were baptized in water.

With our nation in one of the most turbulent times in its history, similar to the Revolutionary War and Civil War periods, Christians are awakening to our sacred responsibility to evangelize the lost. Legislation and education are extremely important, but only regeneration changes lives and can lead to a desperately needed Third Great Awakening.

Jesus showed us the way by His example in lifestyle evangelism. He said, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). Because He directs us as leaders to “be examples to the flock” (1 Peter 5:3), we who are pastors shouldn’t delegate the task to an “evangelism team” while secluding ourselves to study and prepare sermons. I count it an honor to join leaders in our city on the front line of missional living.

Enjoy these pictures from our adventure in lifestyle evangelism. Gain fresh inspiration from the video followed by a message from the born-again mayor who’s a catalyst for our being on the grounds. Note how important it is for Christians to be salt and engage in the political process to strategically put people in positions of influence.

“How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? … How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the gospel of peace, who bring good news of good things!” (Romans 10:14-15)