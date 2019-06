(BuzzFeedNews) Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to endorse abortion rights advocate Marie Newman in her primary challenge against Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, the Sanders campaign told BuzzFeed News exclusively Tuesday. It is Sanders’ first congressional endorsement of the 2020 cycle.

Lipinski beat Newman by just two points in 2018, and the rematch has captured national attention as anti-abortion legislation has become law in states across the country in recent weeks.