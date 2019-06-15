Bernie 'has stolen his agenda from the 1936 Soviet Constitution'

(Red State) On Wednesday, 2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders delivered a major speech about Democratic Socialism.

Sanders understands that many Americans view the term “socialist” as a “slur” and sought the opportunity to clear up some of the myths and allow us to see how great socialism really can be.

Sanders devotes most of his speech to railing about the oligarchs and warning us about how dangerous Trump is, all the while positioning himself as the solution Americans have been searching for. He told supporters, “In 1944, FDR proposed an economic bill of rights but died a year later and was never able to fulfill that vision.” Sanders then presented himself as a modern day FDR and said he hopes to complete the work which FDR began.