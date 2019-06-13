Biden blasted for promising to 'cure cancer'

(Washington Examiner) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has received a wave of backlash for promising to finding a cure to cancer if he is elected in 2020.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career, that I promise you, if I’m elected president you’re gonna see single most important thing that changes America, we’re gonna cure cancer,” Biden said in Iowa on Tuesday.

When Biden was vice president to President Barack Obama, he had led the “Cancer Moonshot,” which resulted in a report outlining recommendations for funding and areas to focus research. Biden also lost one of his sons, Beau, to cancer in 2015.