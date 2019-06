(Daily Caller) Former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment Thursday after facing intense backlash from within his own party.

Biden, while speaking in Atlanta, first reaffirmed his support for Roe v. Wade.

He was noted saying the following at the DNC’s IWillVote Gala in Atlanta, Georgia:

But then he took things a step further, saying that the current culture made it impossible for him to continue to support such an amendment.