'Satan's secret weapon' is running for president

When perennial Democrat presidential hopeful and self-described Catholic Joe Biden announced his latest flip-flop, this time a move to require taxpayer funding for abortions, the Washington Post opinion column said he “reeks of insincerity.”

Penny Nance, of Concerned Women for America, pointed out that he had “abandoned his conscience.”

Addressing Biden’s decision to announce he no longer supports the Hyde Amendment, which disallows tax money for abortions and is credited with perhaps saving more than two million children, she speculated, “My question for the new Joe Biden is this: Is it really worth it? As the Bible asks: ‘For what shall it profit a man if he should gain the whole world and lose his soul?'”

But American Life League President Judie Brown didn’t use soft words like “reeks” and “abandons.”

She went directly to the issue at hand.

“Biden is Satan’s secret weapon,” she announced Tuesday. “With Biden’s surrender to dishonesty, he has certainly earned this dubious position.”

She explained that Biden never has been “pro-life” anyway, but he did “at one time,” favor the Hyde Amendment.

“More recently, even Biden’s once phony position took a hit. In typical political gobbledygook, reports say that Biden currently claims that the ‘nationwide ‘assault’ on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy forced him to change his mind,” she wrote.

“That is code for ‘I had to look as rabidly pro-abortion as my advisors told me I needed to be,'” she said.

Brown quoted editorialist Alexandra DeSanctis’ comments about Biden: “For decades, he has billed himself as a pro-life Democrat, taking the line that, as a Catholic, he is ‘personally opposed’ to abortion. Along with former New York governor Mario Cuomo and former Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy, Biden pioneered the notion that prudent politicians don’t force their religious views on others, and thus that it would be wrong for him to insist on prohibiting abortion, even if his religion dictates that the procedure is morally wrong.”

“Enter, Satan!” wrote Brown. “Biden’s Catholicism is a sham. His position on abortion is a lie and always has been. While he and the other politicians mentioned by DeSanctis claimed to be Catholic, all of them defied Catholic teaching by never admitting the core truth about abortion – that every abortion kills an individual member of the human family.

“Along with his fellow betrayers of Christ, Biden has heard corrective words here and there over the years from Catholic bishops, but of late there has been silence. Isn’t that exactly how the devil works? Biden has center stage and his alleged reversal on abortion has created the biggest stir. With attention from every media outlet from Fox to CNN, the explanations given by his campaign are the same, and they always involve two things: his Catholic identity and his convictions.”

Brown explained that a spokeswoman for Biden said the former vice president “looked at the crisis that we’re facing on choice in this country, and he made that decision.”

“And there you have it. If we are to believe what is being parroted in his defense, we understand that it’s all about ‘choice’ now – never about the baby. And clearly what Biden believes is what is most convenient for the moment in which he is opining,” Brown said.

“This is how the devil works—sowing confusion and falsehood that is propagated far and wide by his foot-soldiers,” Brown explained. “Saint John Paul II reminded us of this when he wrote in the Gospel of Life about the wiles of the devil: ‘Through his envy death entered the world (cf. Wis 2:24). He who is ‘a murderer from the beginning,’ is also ‘a liar and the father of lies’ (Jn 8:44). By deceiving man he leads him to projects of sin and death, making them appear as goals and fruits of life. ‘”

She explained Biden is pursuing a worldly goal, and is setting aside the differences between good and evil.

“In the process of doing this, he is sending a clear message that his Catholicism means nothing and is but a mere word in his biographical data,” she said.

“As we ponder the media’s infatuation with all things false and deceptive, including Biden’s deceit, we remember these words of St. John Paul II as well: ‘The moral conscience, both individual and social, is today subjected, also as a result of the penetrating influence of the media, to an extremely serious and mortal danger: that of confusion between good and evil, precisely in relation to the fundamental right to life. . . . When conscience, this bright lamp of the soul (cf. Mt 6:22-23), calls ‘evil good and good evil’ (Is 5:20), it is already on the path to the most alarming corruption and the darkest moral blindness,'” she said.

The league is the nation’s oldest, grassroots, Catholic pro-life group. Brown has served three terms on the Pontifical Academy for Life, being appointed by two different popes.