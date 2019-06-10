Biden taunts in 1974: We politicians can take away 1st Amendment

Perennial Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden, running for the office yet once again, boasted back in the 1970s that he was a politician, and that if “cruddy” politicians wanted, they could take away the First Amendment.

Actually, to remove the First Amendment would require a constitutional amendment.

Breitbart reported his comments back then were to a Washingtonian magazine reporter.

“Biden, then only 31-years-old, came to regret the interview, as his penchant for gaffes and insensitive remarks – traits defining later portions of his career – heavily colored the piece. At the time, however, Biden appeared eager to discuss his life as the nation’s youngest senator,” the report said.

In his words: “I am proud to be a politician. There is no other walk of life which can do more good for mankind than politics. It influences everything that happens to the American people.”

The interview was with Kitty Kelley, and she reported he told her “elected officials like himself had the power to ‘take away’ constitutionally protected rights if they saw fit.”

“And, whether you like it or not, young lady, us cruddy politicians can take away that First Amendment of yours if we want to,” he stated.

He also denigrated, on another occasion, other professions.

“Politics should be the most honorable of professions,” he said, the report documented. “Those of you who are doctors and lawyers and Indian chiefs in the audience, how can any of you possibly do as much good, if you are very good at what you do, as I can do if I am very good at what I can do?”

“You can’t.”

In the interview with Kelley, Biden also bragged about his sex life, condemned the then-recent Supreme Court decision creating a right to abortion, and confirmed a woman does not have “the sole right to way what should happen to her body.”