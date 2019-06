(Washington Examiner) Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden once voted to restore the U.S. citizenship of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The former vice president, 76, was a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that unanimously approved a bill in 1977. The measure was sent to the full Senate, where it was approved without dissent and later signed into law by President Jimmy Carter.

A year earlier, Biden had been among senators who voted to restore citizenship to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.