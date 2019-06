(Washington Examiner) A former senior adviser to President Barack Obama was among those who ridiculed Joe Biden on Sunday, after the former vice president celebrated his friendship with Obama by tweeting an image of a friendship bracelet.

“Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama,” Biden wrote.

“This is a joke, right?” David Axelrod tweeted in response to Biden’s original tweet, which many claimed was Biden’s forced attempt to associate himself with the former president.