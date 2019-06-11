Bill Maher goes after Hillary Clinton

(Washington Examiner) Bill Maher went after former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying she committed obstruction of justice in destroying evidence related to her email scandal.

“I don’t have a lot of faith because, you know, we don’t live in the era of news division as loss leaders like we used to. The news division didn’t have to make a profit,” Maher said Monday in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo in response to a question about how the media should police the election.

“Then that changed and then you have to report to the board like everybody else and show your earnings and in that atmosphere they’re always going to be looking for eyeballs. That’s going to be the most important thing is getting people to click, getting people to watch. And in that atmosphere, I mean look at how much they over covered Hillary’s emails in 2016. And what effect that had on the election? Now there’s a lot of reasons why the Democrats lost and many of them were Hillary was a terrible candidate.”

Cuomo responded by saying Clinton did not help herself in how she handled the email situation.

“Absolutely, right,” Maher said. “And she committed obstruction of justice.”