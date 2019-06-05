Bill Moyers: The best president we never had

(The Nation) — We will raise a toast Thursday night in Austin, Texas, to honor Molly Ivins and the Texas Observer that she so cherished. And as I will be mastering the ceremonies, I’ll briefly mention my favorite of our shared attempts at rabble-rousing: the Bill Moyers for President campaign.

Molly was, of course, a proud Texan. She held tight to the true faith that her great-big state had a liberal heart that beat to the rhythm of the progressive populist appeals of Ralph Yarborough, Henry B. González, Mickey Leland, and Sissy Farenthold. And she thought that Moyers, a public intellectual of the highest order who was born 85 years ago this week and raised in the northeast Texas county-seat city of Marshall, was well-suited to take the message to the nation as a presidential contender.

As a student of the populist and progressive movements (particularly the Wisconsin variation advanced by Robert M. La Follette), I, of course, agreed. Together we penned a short stack of columns in 2006 arguing for a Moyers candidacy.