Bishop bans pro-abortion lawmakers from communion

(LIFE NEWS) – An Illinois Catholic bishop will not give communion to politicians who voted for a radical pro-abortion bill last week.

In a June 2 decree, Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki instructed priests and deacons in his Catholic diocese to refuse communion to the state lawmakers unless they first confess and repent of their sins, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“To support legislation that treats babies in the womb like property, allowing for their destruction for any reason at any time, is evil,” Paprocki said. “It’s my hope and prayer these lawmakers reconcile themselves to the Church so they can receive Communion.”

Last week, state lawmakers rammed through a controversial abortion bill that would legalize abortions for basically any reason up to birth in Illinois. It would erase criminal penalties for performing abortions and allow non-doctors to do them. The legislation also would repeal the partial-birth abortion ban, abortion clinic regulations and conscience protections for medical workers.