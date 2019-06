(FOXNEWS) — A strange video circulating online shows an elf-like creature many are saying resembles the character Dobby from the “Harry Potter” film franchise.

The short clip has gone viral online after being posted to Twitter on Friday by a user who says it was put up on the Facebook page of a woman named Vivian Gomez. A security camera at the home captured the clip, which shows a small figure with skinny legs and large ears walk down a driveway and do a dance.