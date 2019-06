(Drinks Business) Geelong-based brewery Southern Bay apologised for sharing a meme on Facebook this week that said: “Non-alcoholic beer. You mean gay lemonade?”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the post sparked outrage with users on the social media platform. Southern Bay has since removed the meme from its page.

The brewery responded to the backlash yesterday with another Facebook post, in which the CEO, Nick W, apologised for any offence caused.