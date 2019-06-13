British man donates frozen toe to Yukon bar

(MSN.COM) – When Adam Gerle went to work one morning this week, he was thrilled to finally find a parcel with a frozen big toe in it.

Gerle is the general manger of the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Canada, which is world-renowned for an extremely gross traditional drink – the Sourtoe Cocktails.

Since 1973, visitors of the Yukon bars have been challenged to drink a shot of whiskey with a mummified human toe floating inside. To join the club – and get a certificate from the bar – the drinkers’ lips must touch the toe. Over 86,000 Sourtoe Cocktails have been served since.

The latest big toe to reach the hotel belonged to Nick Griffiths, a former British Marine who lost it during a winter ultra marathon in 2018, according to a statement by Downtown Hotel.