Broadway show about Clintons flops

(Washington Examiner) The curtain will be falling early on a Broadway play featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton as the lead characters because of poor ticket sales.

The play, “Hillary and Clinton,” which stars Laurie Metcalf as Hillary Clinton and John Lithgow as Bill Clinton, is set to close on June 23, nearly a month before its previously planned close on July 21, according to Hollywood Reporter.

A production by Scott Rudin, it is set in an alternate universe and is based on imagined interactions between Bill and Hillary Clinton in a New Hampshire hotel during the latter’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign.