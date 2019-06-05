Broward sheriff's deputy arrested for inaction

(Washington Examiner) The former school resource officer widely branded as a coward for failing to intervene during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has been arrested for failing to act during the massacre.

Scot Peterson, 56, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen said Peterson did “absolutely nothing” to stop the shooting, which killed 17 and injured 17 others.