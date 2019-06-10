California giving health benefits to illegals

(USAToday) California was poised Monday to become the first state to provide health care coverage to young, low-income adults living in the country illegally after legislative leaders provided a thumbs-up to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $98 million plan targeting almost 100,000 low-income adults.

The full Legislature still must sign off on the plan that would make such immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 eligible for Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. The deal was a win for Newsom, who rejected as too expensive a state Senate plan to include adults 65 and older.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group Health Access, said further expansion of the program could come in the future.