California giving health benefits to illegals

Handout plan viewed as first step

(USAToday) California was poised Monday to become the first state to provide health care coverage to young, low-income adults living in the country illegally after legislative leaders provided a thumbs-up to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $98 million plan targeting almost 100,000 low-income adults.

The full Legislature still must sign off on the plan that would make such immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 eligible for Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. The deal was a win for Newsom, who rejected as too expensive a state Senate plan to include adults 65 and older.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group Health Access, said further expansion of the program could come in the future.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.