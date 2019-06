(STUDYFINDS) — Cannabis use among older adults and seniors in the United States is rising faster than any other age group, a new study finds, but many feel accessing and learning about the drug has been somewhat difficult.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus say that there are 10 times as many cannabis users over 65 years old compared to earlier studies, according to figures from the 2016 National Survey of Drug Use and Health.