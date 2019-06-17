Capitalism isn't 'broken' -- it's working all too well

(The Guardian) — Capitalism is not broken. It is working all too well, concentrating money in the hands of the few by exploiting the work of the many.

Runaway climate change, war, mass migration, widespread poverty and ever-increasing authoritarianism are the inevitable results of an economic system that rewards corporate actors for their absolute commitment to profit, regardless of the broader consequences.

Richard Reeves, guest editor of this series, suggests we can simply “fight to crowbar the doors open for women and people of color,” allowing them to benefit from market capitalism alongside white men. But that misses the point. A job with “a decent wage … some satisfaction and security” is quickly becoming a thing of the past, including for those of us in the wealthiest countries.