Censure rather than impeach? Hell no!

(Salon) — The clamor to impeach Donald Trump is growing in the wake of the damning report by special counsel Robert Mueller detailing Trump’s eye-popping levels of likely criminal behavior and corruption. House Democrats find themselves in a pickle. On one hand, it’s becoming increasingly clear that impeachment may be the only way to impress upon the public the full extent of Trump’s eagerness to go along with a Russian criminal conspiracy to interfere with the 2016 election on his behalf, and his efforts to obstruct the investigation into that conspiracy. On the other hand, Democrats, protective of their newly gained majority in the House, are clearly afraid that a big move like impeachment is too risky and could backfire on them politically in the 2020 election.

In the desperation to find some kind of middle ground, some people have latched onto the idea of censure, a process in which the House of Representatives passes a resolution declaring someone to be a very naughty boy (or, hypothetically, girl), but without attaching any consequences to the behavior.