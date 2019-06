(Daily Caller) Cher backtracked on her latest attack against President Donald Trump and admitted she “went too far” with prison “Toy Boy Big Bubba” comment.

It all comes after the 73-year-old singer tweeted that, “I Would *love* [to] See Trump Impeached, Brought [to] Trial, *locked* Up In *prison* [and] Toy Boy Big Bubba!!,” per TMZ Thursday. According to the outlet, the term refers to prison rape.

“I WANT WHAT’S BEST [For] DEMOCRATS AND DEMOCRACY,” she added, before deleting the post and seemingly taking back a portion of her attack on the president.