(Gateway Pundit) CNN host Don Lemon has been hammering President Trump for years.

In January, he opened his CNN Tonight show with this declaration: “The President of the United States is racist.” He offered no proof, of course, it was just his opinion. Lemon has also called Trump supporters “brainwashed” and has said the Trump-era “level of toxicity” makes him fear for his safety, which could prompt him to leave the liberal news network.

Lemon doubled down on those claims on Thursday.