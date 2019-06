(STUDYFINDS) — LOMA LINDA, Calif. — People who were raised by emotionally-closed or unsupportive mothers are more prone to premature aging and disease later in life, a new study finds.

Researchers from Loma Linda University say that individuals who describe their mothers’ parenting style as “cold” have shorter telomeres — the protective caps at the end of DNA strands which are likened to shoelace string ends — than those who described their mothers as “warm.”