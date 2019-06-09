Confessed serial killer now linked to 60 deaths in 14 states

(Good Morning America) A confessed serial killer who claims to have left a trail of women’s bodies in a decades-long, cross-country killing spree from Florida to California has now been linked to 60 deaths, a Texas prosecutor said on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Samuel Little, 79, is serving life sentences for killing three women in Los Angeles, and has been cooperating with federal officials and authorities in a sprawling series of investigations in multiple states for some time now. As far back as last fall the FBI described him in a report as “among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.”

At the time, authorities said they had linked him to 36 murders.