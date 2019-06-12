Congresswoman unleashes: Male colleagues are 'sex-starved'

A congresswoman has charged on the floor of the U.S. House that her male colleagues are “sex-starved” in a rant the quickly drew a rebuke.

See the claimed unleashed by Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif.

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose.”

The Washington Examiner explained the discussion was over a government spending bill, the 2020 Health and Human Services spending plan.

Torres had been preceded in remarks by Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla., who said he objected to the bill’s provisions that weaken anti-abortion protections, including conscience protections for doctors and nurses.

Torres followed with her personal attack on the men in the room.

“It is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Torres said.

She immediately was asked, by Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., to withdraw the insult.

Torres ended up backing down.

“Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleagues on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor.”

But she still was on the attack, stating, “It is tiring to be here on this floor or in committee as a woman to continue to be counseled about what types of affordable – whether it is family planning conversations that rightfully I deserve to have with my own doctor choosing when women want to have a family and to avoid pregnancy.”