(NBC)Police swarmed the corner of 6th Avenue and West 48th Street in the heart of Midtown, where a cage appeared on the street corner Wednesday morning.

The cage, which was chained to a street sign, appeared right in front of the Fox News Studios and contained what appeared to be a small mannequin with the sign “#NoKidsInCages.”

Nearly a dozen NYPD officers responded to the scene. The chain was cut and police covered the cage as they continue to work to find out who placed it there.