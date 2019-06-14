Court: Girl raped by dad could have resisted if she wanted to

(London Daily Mail) Hundreds of people took to the streets all over Japan to protest against recent court acquittals of alleged rapists, including a man who was found not guilty of raping his own daughter.

In March, a court in the central city of Nagoya acquitted the man of raping his daughter, 19, despite years of sexual abuse.

The court recognised that the woman had sex with her father against her will in August and September of 2017 but ruled she could have resisted if she wanted to.

Despite the acquittal, the court also recognised that the girl had been sexually abused her father since the second year of junior high, when she would have been 13 or 14 years old.