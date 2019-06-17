Cream of the crop

Strawberry fields forever.

WND Joke of the Day.

Walter, who is quite elderly, is resting peacefully on the front porch of a nursing home in the country when he sees a cloud of dust up the road.

He watches a farmer approaching with a wagon.

“Good afternoon!” hollers out Walter.

“Afternoon,” says the farmer.

“Where you headed?” asks Walter.

“Town.”

“What do you have in the wagon?” Walter continued.

“Manure.”

“Manure, eh? What do you do with it?”

“I spread it over my strawberries,” the farmer says matter-of-factly.

“Well,” says Walter, “you should come back here for lunch someday. We use whipped cream.”

