Customs: Travelor images taken in cyberattack

(CNET) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says photos of travelers into and out of the country were stolen in a “malicious cyberattack” that hit one of its subcontractors in May. None of the images have been identified on the internet or on the dark web, CBP said in a statement Monday.

“In violation of CBP policies and without CBP’s authorization or knowledge, [a subcontractor] transferred copies of license plate images and traveler images collected by CBP to the subcontractor’s company network,” the CBP said. “The subcontractor’s network was subsequently compromised by a malicious cyberattack.”

The CBP said it’s removed from service all of the subcontractor’s equipment and is monitoring its work. None of CBP’s systems were compromised in the attack.

CBP said it learned of the data breach May 31 and has alerted members of Congress.