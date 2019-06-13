Dad's explanation

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A husband and wife were driving their teenage daughter to the hospital where she was scheduled to undergo a tonsillectomy.

They discussed how the procedure would be performed.

“Dad,” asked the girl. “How are they going to get me to keep my mouth open the whole time?”

Her dad chuckled and replied, “They’re going to give you a phone.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



