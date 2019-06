(STUDYFINDS) — CANBERRA, Australia — Here’s another reason to get your kids outside every day: a new study finds that children who spend at least a half-hour a day in the sunshine have a significantly reduced risk for developing either inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) later in life.

IBD is the blanket name for two painful lifelong conditions: colitis and Crohn’s disease. These two conditions affect millions, worldwide. But researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) say their study could help prevent many from suffering from these ailments.