Damning new Hillary-email docs discuss 'smoking gun document'

(The Blaze) The FBI released a treasure trove of new documents related to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Friday, revealing, among other discoveries, that information from Clinton’s server was found on the dark web.

The documents also reveal that hackers likely compromised Clinton’s server, a detail the government has not publicly confirmed, the Washington Examiner reported.

The documents, released via the FBI’s “The Vault,” include notes from an independent review that reveal the Romanian hacker known as “Guccifer” potentially compromised Clinton’s unprotected email server when he breached a separate server operated by longtime Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal.

“It is inescapable that a security breach and a violation of basic server security occurred here, both with Mr. Blumenthal and Mrs. Clinton,” the notes state.