(SHOWBIZ411) — Disney is not used to failure with Marvel movies. Their “Avengers: Endgame” is on track to become the biggest movie of all time.

But after the new merger with Fox, Disney is about to release what may be Marvel’s final X Men movie, “Dark Phoenix” to terrible reviews. They are bracing for major disappointment. The budget is said to be well over $200 million after massive re-shoots.