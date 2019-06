(CNBC) — It’s beginning to look like a cruel summer at the box office for blockbuster franchises. It started off strong with “Avengers: Endgame,” which has earned $2.7 billion worldwide, but 2019′s other would-be blockbusters have been met with a collective shrug by moviegoers.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was the highest-grossing movie of the weekend when it opened on May 31, but its $48 million take is subpar by summer blockbuster standards.