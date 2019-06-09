Democrats and the death of responsibility

(TOWNHALL) – Remember when people were responsible for themselves? When good decisions led to good results and bad ones were met with negative consequences? Unless your parents were absentee or simply awful, you likely learned as a young child. Now a major political party is doing all it can to counteract those valuable lessons; to appoint itself Pope and grant absolution, without confession, for any bad choices people make. Absolving people of the consequences of bad behavior will only ensure more of that behavior.

Democrats are in love with abortion. Everyone has their fetishes. For them, it is the termination of human life in the womb. They celebrate it, they cheer it, and now they want you to pay for it.

Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment blocked federal tax dollars from paying for abortions. It was never really controversial, while the parties disagreed on the issue of abortion, majorities on both sides agreed that forcing people with religious objections to the ending of a child’s life was not only wrong but immoral. Anyone so inclined is free to donate as much as they want to abortion providers, but forcing those with the First Amendment protected freedom of religion to pay for something in direct conflict with their faith was a bridge too far, even for Democrats. Now doing just that is a litmus test.