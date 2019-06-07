Dershowitz: Pelosi sounds like Stalin

(Washington Examiner) Alan Dershowitz criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after she reportedly said she wants to see President Trump in prison.

“As a liberal Democrat, I am appalled at Nancy Pelosi,” Dershowitz, a civil liberties advocate and former Harvard law professor, said Thursday on Fox News. “The idea of her weaponizing the criminal justice system and calling for the imprisonment of the President of the United States without him being charged with any crime, without him being charged with any impeachable offense. It’s just outrageous.”

“It sounds like the conversation between Stalin and Beria where Beria said to Stalin, ‘Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime,'” Dershowitz said.