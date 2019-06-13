Detective calls for LGBTQ executions during sermon

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – A Tennessee detective is leaving his post after a local newspaper exposed a church sermon he gave last weekend that called for the government to arrest and execute LGBTQ community members.

Knox County Detective Grayson Fritts, who is also a pastor at All Scripture Baptist Church in Knoxville, gave a June 2 sermon in which he told congregants that he believes that government officials should arrest, try, convict and execute members of the LGBTQ community, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported Wednesday.

“The Bible says the powers that be are ordained of God and God has instilled the power of civil government to send the police in 2019 out to these LGBT freaks and arrest them,” he said during the sermon, WVLT reported. “Have a trial for them, and if they are convicted then they are to be put to death … do you understand that? It’s a capital crime to be carried out by our government.”

After the sermon came to light, Sheriff Tom Spangler issued a statement saying the county and Mr. Fritts had come to an agreement on a buyout offer, which Mr. Fritts had requested before the June 2 sermon. The detective will be on paid sick leave until it takes effect on July 19, the News Sentinel reported.