District considers tearing down Columbine High School

(CNN) Sometimes called “Columbiners,” they romanticize and idealize the student killers behind the 1999 mass shooting that claimed 13 lives at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

Now, 20 years after the massacre, the Jeffco Public Schools district is asking its community whether the high school should be torn down and rebuilt in an effort to temper this subculture of online fans who remain infatuated with the killing and the teenage shooters.

“School shooters refer to and study the Columbine shooting as a macabre source of inspiration and motivation,” Jason Glass, district superintendent, said in a letter to the community.

The move comes less than two months since the FBI said a high school student who was “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting traveled from Florida to Colorado and made credible threats.