Do-it-yourself cat food may kill your pet

(STUDYFINDS) — DAVIS, Calif. — Concocting your own homemade cat food might save you money and give your beloved feline a delicious meal, but you may actually be doing more harm than good it turns out. A study by researchers at the University of California, Davis reveals serious health risks when it comes to making your cat food from scratch.

Researchers examined 114 cat food recipes found online and in books, and found that many fail to include the right ingredients that provide cats with all the nutrients they need. They also found some of the recipes, which included ones written by veterinarians, may lead to accidental poisonings.