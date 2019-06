(CNBC) — Stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday, taking a breather after posting strong gains to start off June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 14.17 points at 26,048.51, erasing a gain of 185.99 points. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% to 2,885.72 while the Nasdaq Composite finished just below breakeven at 7,822.57. The industrials sector was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500, dropping 0.9% as Raytheon shares declined by 5.1%.