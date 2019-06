(CNBC) — Stocks added to strong week-to-date performance on Wednesday as investors grew even more confident that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year to reignite an economy wounded by trade battles.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.39 points to 25,539.57, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 2,826.15. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.6% higher at 7,575.48. The Dow surged more than 500 points on Tuesday — its second-best day of the year —after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts.