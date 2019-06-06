Dow rallies 220 points for its 4th-straight gain

(CNBC.COM) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Thursday after the U.S. and Mexico made progress in their talks over immigration issues.

The 30-stock average gained 224 points after rallying more than 700 points during the week’s first three days of trading. The S&P 500 rose more than 0.7 percent while the Nasdaq Composite also gained 0.6 percent.

The talks between U.S. and Mexican officials resumed Thursday afternoon after they failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday. Martha Barcena Coqui, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., told CNBC on Thursday that negotiators had “a very good discussion, a very good debate. ”

Stocks hit their highs of the day after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. is considering a postponement to President Donald Trump’s threatened 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports after the country’s negotiators asked for more time to hash out a deal. The tariff is set to kick in on Monday.