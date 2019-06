(CNBC) — Stocks surged on Tuesday as Wall Street increased bets on a U.S.-China trade deal after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit. Sentiment was also lifted by hope that the Fed will ease monetary policy later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 353.01 points to 26,465.54 as 3M and Boeing outperformed.