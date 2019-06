(Washington Examiner) Former Trump lawyer John Dowd predicted multiple instances of special counsel Robert Mueller misleading the public in his report will be revealed.

During an interview on Fox News, Dowd said he was glad a federal judge released the transcript of a voicemail he left for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s lawyer Rob Kelner shortly after he agreed to cooperate with Mueller.

“We now know the truth,” he told host Sean Hannity.