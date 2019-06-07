Durham 'very dialed in' as he launches Russia probe review

(Fox News) The Connecticut U.S. attorney assigned by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia probe is “very dialed in” and “asking all the right questions,” according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Separately, sources within the Justice Department confirmed to Fox News that Barr has met “on multiple occasions in recent weeks” with Durham, who was in Washington, D.C., this month.

Fox News has learned that Durham has been getting briefed on the “four corners” of the investigations into the FBI’s use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants, among other issues. Barr appointed Durham, 68, last month.