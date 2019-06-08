Electrician shortage creates potential for 6-figure jobs

(Fox Business) America’s skills gap is creating challenges in the electricians’ industry, which is expected to have a labor shortage Opens a New Window. of about 60,000 workers by 2026, according to one CEO of one tool manufacturing company.

In order to fill the surplus of jobs, he started a program four years ago to convince students that becoming an electrician is the way to go. It has become so successful that it brought the entire industry together.

“What started out as more of a marketing tool for ideal industries, is actually transformed into an industry-wide marketing tool,” said Ideal Industries CEO Jim James to FOX Business’ Ashley Webster Opens a New Window. on Friday. “The first year we started this competition, it started with about 2,500 participants. We’re up to over 100,000 this year and next year we’re expecting to be over 150,000 competitors.”